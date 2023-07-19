EMILY FRANCES HUNTER

WaabshkiiAnakwaadook – WaabshkiiGwanebiik – Atik O’dodeman

With deep sadness, the Hunter family announces the passing of our mom, auntie, sister, daughter, and friend, Emily, as she prepares for her final journey into the spirit-world. Emily passed away at Riverside Hospital in Fort Frances on July 11, 2023. Emily was born on June 26, 1984, to Albert Jr. and Tammy Hunter in Fort Frances, Ont. She grew up on Manitou Rapids, Ont., and International Falls, Minn., with her sisters Joey, Katie, and Jessica, and her brothers Graham and Andrew, and many close family and friends. She was predeceased by her mother Tammy; sister Leah Hunter; her maternal grandparents Don and Pat Lagoo of Ranier, Minn.; and her paternal grandparents Albert and Bella Hunter of Manitou Rapids.

Emily is survived by her father Albert Jr. and children Andie Faye, Layla Hunter, and Reagan McPherson, and step-chilren Logan, Kade Evan, and Alexa; her sisters Joey (Mitch) of Couchiching FN, Katie Dickson (Doug) of Fort Frances, Jessica (Chris) Taylor of Granbury, Texas, and Nitasha (Chris) Bryant of Couchiching FN; as well as her brothers Graham (Courtney) of Fort Frances and Andrew (Chelsea) of Vancouver, B.C. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Morgan, Riley, Myla, Brady, Bryce, Avery, Bella, Sophia, Charlie, Gage, Finley, Elijah, Jeremiah, Shannon, Carissa, Baby G (Graham), and Baby Tammy. In addition, she leaves behind her stepmom Sandra Indian and her children Jessica and Matthew; as well as her aunties Bonnie, Carrie, Gloria, Lorraine. Doreen, Irene, and Sarah; and her uncles Donnie, Art, Joe, and Bobby.

Pallbearers Dennis “Meatpie” Morrison, Art Hunter, Gerry Hunter, Joe Hunter, Riley Windigo, Andrew Hunter, Mitch Perreault and Vaughan Wilson have been chosen to accompany Emily Hunter on her final journey. Their presence symbolizes the deep respect and honour for Emily as they carry her with love and reverence.

Furthermore, as a heartfelt tribute to Emily’s memory, Tammy Horton, Heather Horton, Shana McLaughlin, Krista Horton, Jessica Taylor, and Jessica Indian have been named honorary pallbearers. Their role signifies the profound impact Emily had on their lives and the lasting legacy she leaves behind.

A traditional funeral service was held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Manitou Rapids gymnasium, with interment on the hill next to her mother.

A funeral wake was held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. at the Manitou Rapids gymnasium.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.