EMILIA (MILLIE) KUCHMA

On Oct.3, 2024 at Rainy River Health Centre with her family at her side, God called Emilia (Millie) Martha Kuchma to her eternal resting place. She was in her 103rd year and lived most of her life in Rainy River. She is survived by her daughter Elsie Rosler, son-in-law Douglas Rosler and several nieces and nephews. Millie was predeceased by sons Walter Joseph and Ronald Kenneth Podscalny as well as husbands Walter Podscalny and Taras Kuchma, parents Kazimir and Julia Pochailo, siblings Ivan, Stanley, Adam, Mary, Joseph, Anne and Anthony.

Millie was born on November 5,1921 in Rainy River spending most of her life here and worked as a clerk in a grocery store and in the sewing factory for Arctic Cat.

Mom was a devout and faithful Roman Catholic. Practising her faith was of utmost importance to her to her very last breath. She was active in Church activities and a Life Member of the Catholic Womens League, attending many conventions. She also enjoyed sports being a curler and was an avid watcher on TV of curling, baseball and hockey and was a great crossword solver.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Rainy River on Friday October 11, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Mullamangalam officiating and Deacon Dennis Olinyk con celebrant. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Rainy River.

A very special thank you to Fr Thomas and Deacon Dennis for their prayers and support and Deacon Dennis for always being there for Mom with communion and visits. He was a bright light to her days.

We want to express a huge thank you to the caregivers at Rainy River Heath Centre for their outstanding care and respect for Mom and ourselves.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.