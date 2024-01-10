Peacefully on January 5, 2024, Elmer Whitefish, 87, of Lac La Croix passed at the Atikokan General Hospital.
He was born August 10, 1936, in Lac La Croix to parents John and Doris Whitefish.
He had a great love for music especially the fiddle. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed the time he got to spend with them.
He is survived by siblings Joan Ottertail, Clifford Whitefish, Wayne Whitefish (Beatrice), Douglas Whitefish, Sheila Whitefish (Jerry) and also many nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by parents John and Doris; siblings Beatrice, James, Thomas, Rita, Norman, Brian and brother-in-law Ralph Ottertail and sister-in-law Queen Roma.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario