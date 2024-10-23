ELMA ROSE (ROSIE) WEPRUK

The family of Elma Rose Wepruk announce her passing on October 13, 2024. Born October 19, 1935, to Joseph and Oxcanna Plichta in Sundown, Man., she was a middle child in the family. The family left Sundown and moved to Fort Frances when she was 8 years old. At that time the whole family had to learn English and all the rules of living in the great metropolis of Fort Frances. She met her soulmate (a fella from Sundown), and she and Stan Wepruk were married October 10, 1953. They had four children and led a 68-year busy life. She gardened with her mother-in-law and learned how to force plants to produce seeds for the next year and the power of nutrients in soil and fertilizer. She gardened on rocks and produced an amazing amount of produce all the time they lived at Bear Pass.

When Mom and Dad returned to Fort Frances they joined St. George Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Ukrainian Ladies clubs, where she said she’d learned several cooking secrets from the older ladies. There is no denying that Elma was an excellent cook and loved hosting relatives and friends. She would send us all home with leftovers that were greatly appreciated. Her borsch and cabbage rolls and cinnamon buns were legendary.

She loved her music! She sang in the church choir. Her lovely singing could be heard as she worked through the day. When in Rainycrest she attended all church services because she knew the words and music to all the hymns.

She was known for her beautifully crafted Ukrainian Easter eggs. She loved the quiet of the night after everyone was in bed, so she could concentrate and work on them uninterrupted. She loved children and taught Ukrainian language, Sunday school and enjoyed teaching people the art of writing Easter Eggs.

Elma could not turn down the challenge of travel. They toured several Islands, on both Pacific and Atlantic, through the States and finally decided on Apache Junction, Arizona to spend their 26 retirement winters. She told us ‘Dad always wanted to travel the world and I was lucky enough that he took me with him.’ They easily made friends wherever they went.

A long time ago Elma asked for an inside bathroom. They built a new house. She asked for a clothes drier. They bought into Walleye Trailer Park and laundromat. She asked for a family cabin. They bought and developed The Fisheries Resort in Bear Pass. She was scared to ask for a fur coat…

Elma is survived by her children Debra (Brian) Gaylord, Randy (Denise) Wepruk of Thunder Bay, Frank (Lynn) Wepruk of Fort Frances, Donna Weiliki of Barrie; eight grandchildren; six-and-a-half great-grandchildren; her sisters Dorothy Wepruk and Ann Wood; several nephews and nieces.

Elma was predeceased by her husband Stan and by her parents; brothers John and Nick; sisters Mary Seibert, Helen Tkachyk, Jean Olinyk, and all of Stan’s siblings, Annie Bodnarchuk, Nick, Mike, Nettie Keriluk, Helen Ossachuk, Val Anderson, Kate Keriluk, Paul and Bill.

Visitation will be held on October 28, 2024, at Northridge Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. with the service following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following the service. Please join the family for lunch and a time of fellowship at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion following the interment.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.