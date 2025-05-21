ELLEN NORA LENNIX (nee POCOCK)

Elly Mae (Elly) has gone home to her Lord and Saviour on May 14, 2025. Ellen was born on July 29, 1942, to Harold and Gertrude Pocock in Winnipeg, Manitoba. When Ellen was 10 or 11 years of age, the family moved to Fort Frances, where she attended Robert Moore School. At the age of 15, Ellen began working at tourist camps, restaurants, doing house cleaning and babysitting.

Ellen married William Lennix on November 16, 1963. She dedicated the next 10 years to her family before resuming the working world in 1974. She began with caretaking, cleaning and delivering the mail on her RR2 route, for 8 years, until she began working at Witherspoon’s Service Station 1 Stop, and then in the office, where she spent the next 20 years.

Ellen taught Sunday school and loved working with the kids in Crusaders. She also had a love for singing in the CT choir.

Ellen loved flowers and gardening. She loved giving. She would give away almost everything she grew. She was talented in so many ways, from hunting and fishing at the cabin to cooking, cake decorating, photography, embroidery, knitting, sewing, leather and bead work. She also had a love for her many pets, wild or tame. If they needed help, she was there.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband William; infant daughter Orilla; her son Leonard; her father Harold Pocock, mother Gertrude and stepfather Stanley Stobart; her brother Tom Pocock; sisters Mary Pocock, Dorothy MacGregor; mother and father-in-law Orilla and William Lennix Sr.; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Margret Nault, Percy and Edna Quinn, Harold and Lyla Norris and Tom Clinton.

She will be greatly missed by her son Anthony and granddaughters Cassandra and Halie; special grandson Chris Dexter; brother in-law Kermit Bowman; sister-in-law Verna Pocock; many nieces, nephews and special friends too numerous to mention.

As per Ellen’s request, cremation has taken place with a private burial taking place at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.