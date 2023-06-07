ELIZABETH JOHNSON

Elizabeth (Liz) was born in Emo, Ontario, on April 23, 1948, to Keith and Joyce (nee Bullied) Mason. Liz and Reg were married in 1967 and settled in Atikokan where their three children were born. They moved to Liz’s childhood home in Burriss in 1978, where they decided to settle and raise their family. When her children were older, she worked as a tree planter for a few seasons until landing a job at Canadian Tire. Liz adored her family and treasured spending time with them, especially when the rest of the family from Calgary came to visit. She looked forward to family gatherings where she lovingly planned and prepared special meals, including her famous pies. After retiring in 2005, she enjoyed many things such as spending more time with loved ones, travelling and the occasional trip to the casino. Family always came first, whether it was cheering in sports or just listening when you needed her. She would always leave a smile on your face with one of her many witty comments on life. We lost a beautiful soul only to gain our beautiful guardian angel.

Left to cherish Liz’s memory is her husband Reg and their three children Kelly (Andy), Cindy and Jeremy (Janel). She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren Megan (Jeremy), Fabiana, Connor (Mia), Colton and Nick; as well as her two great-grandchildren Oliver and Asher. She was also very excited about the arrival of her third great-grandson in July. Liz is survived by her brother Ken (Peggy) Mason; sister Barb (Alf) Redford; sisters-in-law Karen (Dennis) Pelepetz and Sharon Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Keith and Joyce Mason; brother Allan; father-in-law Keith Johnson; mother-in-law Florrie Rahn; and brother-in-law Doug Johnson.

Burial services will be private for immediate family at the Burriss Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date this summer. If desired, donations may be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.