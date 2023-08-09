ELIZABETH HINRICHS (PETERS)

Our Saviour Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Elizabeth. Elizabeth was given life by her creator and was born on August 8, 1922, in Williamsorge, Germany, the child of Robert and Teofile Peters (nee Metzker). On December 19, 1922, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On October 25, 1936, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On June 21, 1940, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Walter Hinrichs. She was blessed with the gift four children, Carol (Nelson), Ernest (Joan), Rodney (Pepper), Gerald (Dorothy); grandchildren Nelson (Merly), Grant (Renee), Lindsey (Jess), Wayne (Stacey), Scott (Jen), Erin (Adam), Robin (Christine), Melissa; great-grandchildren David, Aaron, Mark, Michael, Daniel, Ashley, Casey, Reed, Arlo, Leif, Tyler, James, Sophia, Chase; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Robert and Teofile Peters; her husband Walter Hinrichs; her daughter Carol Rogoza; her son-in-law Nelson Rogoza; her sisters Erna Selman, Hilda Laverdure, Ella Peterson; and special cousin Bertha Brown (nee Metzker). She is survived by her brother Ernest (Shirley) Peters and sister Freda Flewelling.

God blessed Elizabeth’s life with many special people. She loved to go camping and fishing and having her family and friends around. Cooking seemed to be an easy task as she cooked up “Food Around the Corner” many times. A recipe failed only once and she was upset as it was for the church’s fall bake sale. The many other talents she possessed were gardening, knitting, tatting, and crocheting angels, bells, snowflakes and anything that could be crocheted as Christmas ornaments. Together with her sisters Ella and Freda, quite an assortment of beautiful Christmas Ornaments are keepsakes of family members and adorn the church Christmas tree every year.

God took Elizabeth home on Saturday, July 22, 2023, just 16 days short of her 101st birthday.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Lutheran Hour, 508 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, with interment at Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances. Reverend Jacob Quast officiating.

If you so desire, in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Church of the Lutheran Hour, 508 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 2C4, or The Canadian Cancer Society in care of Northridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

