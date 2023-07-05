 

ELIZABETH COMEGAN

5 July 2023

Bebaamashiik/Bemaasomook

The family of Elizabeth Comegan (Bebaamashiik/Bemaasomook) is saddened to announce her passing on July 2, 2023, at the age of 75.

Elizabeth (Ininishib doodem) was born on November 10, 1947, in Rainy River, Ontario, and lived a joyful life in Big Island First Nation.

She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Raj; children Lori (Isaac), Sean, Nada, Darnell (Colleen); grandchildren Desi (Isaac), Matt (Danielle), Mia (Trevor), Trenton, Chase, Tyrell, Teryn, Ethan, Rayne, Tatum, Teagan, Taleah, Chael, Rylee, Isabella, London, Theo, Miinaan, Mariah, Isaac, Kaelin and Nelly; also surviving are her siblings Agnes, Albert, Jazz, Audrey, Rhonda, Brenda and Bernadine.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Laura; siblings Ronnie, Stanley, Marie, Sharon, Noel; grandparents Laura and Albert; grandson Landon, Larry, Debra and Star.

A celebration of life took place July 5, 2023, at the Northridge Funeral Home with a viewing preceding at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 1:00 p.m.

Her pallbearers were Matt Comegan, Elvis Comegan, Trevor Starr, Isaac Dyck, Brad Kirkrude, Fred Archie.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

