Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Hagarty (nee Marsh) passed away June 25, 2025, in Rainy River, Ontario. She was born May 23 1932, in Sleeman, Ontario, to Bob and Rena Marsh. Betty is survived by her children, Deb Hagarty of Rainy River, Kathy (Joe) Cizmar of Thunder Bay, Brian (James) Hagarty of Clearwater Lake; and by her grandchildren Shannon Hagarty, Jess (Stacey) Hagarty, Jo-Anne Hagarty, Erin (John) Wray, Dale (Sam) Cizmar, Amy Cizmar, Joel (Krystal) Hagarty; and her great-grandchildren Taya Hagarty, Brin Hagarty, Seamus Hagarty, Levi Cizmar, Lucus Cizmar and Liam Cizmar.

She was predeceased by her husband Alvin; son Rick; daughter-in-law Donna; and by her grandchildren Shae and Kara. She was also predeceased by her parents and her siblings Clifford, Mildred, Gordon, Earl, Don and Doug. She was the last of her family and her passing closes a chapter in the Marsh Family.

Betty lived the majority of her 93 years in the Rainy River District. She was raised in a three-room log cabin built by her father in Sleeman, lived as a child during the war in Winnipeg and later in Emo. As a young woman she worked in the Emo Post Office. She served as an Enumerator often, and sold AVON for many years. She was a lifelong member and supporter of the Knox United Church in Rainy River. She was an active member of the Rebekah Organization.

Betty was first and foremost a homemaker, mother and wife. Her house was always spotless, and even into her 90’s you would not find not so much a piece of lint on her floor, nor one dandelion in her yard. She enjoyed cooking and baking, quilting and crochet. She made all of her children’s Halloween costume and her attic was filled with 25 years worth of costumes and sewing. She loved to garden and her house was known for its vibrant begonias; many of the bulbs being 80 years old. Betty was an excellent card player, and was still winning most games late into her 80’s. She had a special love for her summer home on Clearwater Lake, where her and Alvin spent most of their summers for over 50 years in the cabin they built by hand.

Mom loved her children with all her heart. She was a good aunt to many nieces and nephews and had a deep personal connection with Dianne and Marsha, and Tammi and Robert. Her and Alvin were married for 63 years, and for the ten years after his passing she kept his picture by her side and said goodnight to him every night.

Mom was the quiet rock of her family. While Alvin was an extravert that everyone loved, mom was somewhat more reserved but very much the centre of our orbit. Her passing leaves a hole her family will never fill. Gone is her special fried chicken, her many Christmas dainties, her homemade quilts, her perfect garden and most importantly, a mother’s love.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.