Eliza J. Gillon called “Iza” by most, passed on Friday, January 20, 2023. Iza was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on October 27, 1930, to William and Jemima Brown (Massey). She had 3 older brothers and 3 older sisters, one of them being the late Ethel (Penny) MacFarland of Fort Frances. Iza spent her early years in Edinburgh and was a child during the Second World War. Iza shared many childhood stories of daily life during the bombing of Britain, rationing, blackouts and rushing to bomb shelters. Iza emigrated to Canada after the war was over at the age of 17, coming by plane and train to Fort Frances, by herself, to meet her sister and start a different life here. She worked for the mill then Toronto Dominion Bank as a teller. Working at the Health Unit doing baby clinics was one of her favourite jobs.

In 1954, Iza married James (Jim) Gillon, built their house and grew their family. They had three sons, Dave, Gord and Brian and one daughter Ann. Over the years they were blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all a great joy to Iza. Many nieces and nephews were fondly included with all family stories. Iza loved gatherings of the clan (visiting relatives to us) and was a great storyteller and relater of family history. Iza baked shortbread every Christmas and was frequently asked by many to bake for them. Although she shared her recipe, the art of perfecting it was elusive to most. Iza was kind to so many in her way. Dogs were always a part of family life and although she denied it, they always became her dogs in the end.

Iza was active in the Presbyterian Church, working teas and luncheons and was a member of the choir. Whenever possible Iza travelled back to Scotland for family visits but Fort Frances became her home and she was so proud of it. Funny, energetic, kind-hearted, brave (a little too honest sometimes) – that’s what Iza’s taking with her.