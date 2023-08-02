Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Freda Flewelling. Elfreda Marie Flewelling was given life by her Creator and was born on August 8, 1931; the child of Robert and Tiofile Peters. On August 23, 1931, she received the gift of Holy Baptism, and became a child of God. On November 2, 1947, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed, receiving the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On November 24, 1952, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Clifford, and they were blessed with the gift of three children – Gary, Brian and Roger. Freda’s life was blessed with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work, and in the community. On July 27, 2023, God blessed Freda with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.

Freda is survived by her son Gary (Janis); grandsons Greg, Darren (Sarah), Adam (Jen); great-grandchildren Clara and Madeline; brother Ernest Peters (Shirley); daughter-in-law Kathy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Freda was predeceased by her parents Robert and Tiofile Peters; her husband Clifford; her sons Brian and Roger; her sisters Erna Selman, Elizabeth Hinrichs, Hilda Laverdure and Ella Peterson.

Freda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The perfect homemaker, cook and baker – Cliff and the boys looked forward to the weekend, when there were always fresh fruit pies baked with love for her family. She enjoyed curling, bowling, traveling, reading, crocheting and tatting. Later in life, she traveled all over North America to watch figure skating shows and competitions. Her strong faith was reflected in her devotion to the service of her Lord.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ Our Lord, for our sister Freda Flewelling.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Lutheran Hour, 508 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, with Reverend Jacob Quast officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Lutheran Hour, 508 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 2C4, or Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.