ELEANOR MARGARET “MAGGIE” TARRANT

September 23, 1930 – April 11, 2024

Maggie slipped away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 93, on April 11, 2024. She lived a good, long life, free of most health issues and remained bright and sharp right up until near the end. Up until a few short months before she passed, she lived at home on her own, and baked something every single day. Her butter tarts were legendary back in the day! She was a collector of “treasures,” an avid bingo player, and was pretty talented with a crochet hook and a pair of knitting needles.

She is survived by her daughters Debbie Larson, Kim Tarrant (Dave Saunders); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her brother Henry (Doug) and sister Gladys. Also left to remember her are the many helpful friends that she made over the years at Rose and Green Manor. She had a lot of good times with you all, which made her really happy.

Waiting to welcome her on the other side were her Mom and Dad; sister Dorothy; and her husband Charlie.

We would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the staff at Rainycrest for their exceptional kindness and outstanding care shown to our Mom while she was there, and also to the Assisted Living Staff at Rose Manor for theirs as well. Your kindness and friendship will not be forgotten. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd

“It’s bingo tonight.”