Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Edward Ottertail on March 16, 2023, at his residence in Lac La Croix.
Edward was born on September 7, 1946, in Lac La Croix to parents Robert and Annie Ottertail.
Edward worked for the OPP 20-plus-years before retiring.
He loved fishing, camping, and all the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Alma; his children, Cheryl, Pernell and Charlene; and his five grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Art Ottertail (Connie), Henry Ottertail (Lillian), Irene Boshey, Helen Kakogamic (Chris), Anna Ottertail, Fabian Ottertail (Colleen), Karen Ottertail-Geerken (Brad), Sheldon Ottertail (Laura); in-laws Rhonda Big George, Sandra Ottertail; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward was predeceased by his siblings Raymond, Stanley and Robert Jr. Ottertail.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends, and an OPP Honour Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.