Peacefully on June 23, 2024, at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home, Fort Frances, Edward Maryniuk, 85, formerly of Rainy River, passed away.

Ed is survived by his wife Ida (nee Nault); and his three children Darren (Amanda), Kevin (Judy), Dean; and several grandchildren and extended family. As per Ed’s wishes a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.