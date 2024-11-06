It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Leonard Matthew Grynol announces his passing on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Edward was born on July 2, 1954, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to the late J. Lenore and Edward L.J. Grynol.

Left behind is his wife Nancy (Sanders) of fifty-one years; son Trevor (Alicia Robinson); grandchildren Morgan and Teagan Grynol, Shyla and Cristian Robinson; son Robin and grandchildren Connor, Corbin, Cayson, Khyler and Keegan; daughter Penny Steele (Paul) and grandchildren Ryder Steele, Taryn and Wyatt Markall.

He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Lenore; brothers Kenneth and Timothy; and nephew Scott Grynol.