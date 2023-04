The family of Edward Gerhard Reinhard Kaun, 86, sadly announce his passing on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., with funeral service the following day, Saturday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Lutheran Hour in Fort Frances.

Full obituary to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.