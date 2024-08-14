EDRA “ELAINE” HEBERT

The family of Elaine Hebert (nee Allen) announces her peaceful passing at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont., with family by her side, on August 4, 2024. Elaine, the oldest of three children, was born on August 31, 1932, in Emo, Ont., to Stan and Annice Allen. She married her dear husband “Bud” on July 9, 1949, and they lived in the area for most of their lives. They enjoyed almost 57 years of marriage until Bud’s passing in 2006. Now they are together again.

Throughout their marriage, Elaine supported Bud in running their retail stationery store known as “Bud’s Office Supplies” and his career with Investors Group. She was a devoted wife and mother who cared for their six children. Elaine and Bud spent much of their time traveling and at their various cabins on the lake. Her other favourite place to be was the hockey rink where she cheered on her children and grandchildren. She was her children’s biggest fan and attended almost every sport and activity they were involved in whether in town or on the road. Elaine was also an avid knitter and gardener and had a passion for collecting works of art.

Elaine loved to entertain and socialize and took great pride in their home. She had a large circle of friends to keep her company and provide her with love and support, especially her neighbours in her later years. She loved her walleye deliveries and drop-in visits.

Finally, we cannot speak about Elaine without mentioning her sharp wit, spunk, and sense of humour, which she exuded until her final days. She taught us how to enjoy life!

During her lifetime, Elaine was predeceased by her parents; two children, Debbie Inkster and Robert (Bob); and two grandchildren, Barb’s son Jamie and Debbie’s son Jimmy. She faced these deep losses with courage and grace.

Left to cherish her memories are her children Rodney (Deb), Barb Beck (Bob), Brian (Cindy), and Stan (Jill); as well as her sister Dixie Kinnear (Don) and brother Dean Allen (Sandy); also surviving are 16 grandchildren, Tom (Carla), Jason (Julie), Ben (Rachel), Jody (Scott), Jennifer (Andy), Jackie, Sarah (Josh), Megan (Darryl), Brianne (Robin), Matthew (Katelyn), Brandi (Andrew), Eric (Lysandra), Michael (Shae), Jenny, Cole, and Rachel. She was so proud to say she had 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. There are also many beloved Allen and Hebert family relatives.

She will be missed by all of her family and lifelong friends.

We will be celebrating Elaine’s life and reuniting her with Bud on August 24, 2024. Friends and family are invited to join the celebration from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 616 Riverview Drive, Fort Frances, Ont.

Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.