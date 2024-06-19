It is with great sadness that the family of Edmond St.Pierre announces his passing on June 13, 2024, at the age of 88. Ed was born on February 1, 1936, in Rainy River to Edmond and Maria St. Pierre and grew up in Minahico. On June 24, 1972, Ed married the love of his life Susan and they had four children.

Ed had many jobs, working in the bush, as a fishing guide, driving school bus, and with CNR. Ed enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, going to the casino, woodworking, and picking blueberries until his pail was full. He also enjoyed taking in vintage car shows with his best friend Melvin Kallstrom. Ed was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Harry, Frank, and his twin Ernie. Ed will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years Susan, as well as his children Darline (Darren), Dean (Amanda), Brian (Tammy), and Daniel (Crystal). He had six grandchildren Ashley, Michael (Kaleigh), Melanie, Chelsea (Brendan), Carter, Kolby (Kennah), as well as one great-grandchild Evie. He will be forever in our hearts.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.