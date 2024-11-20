Dr. Robert Nelson Green, 92, beloved husband of Helen Patricia Green, died peacefully at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket, Ont., on Friday, November 15, 2024. He is survived by his daughters Nancy Green, Elizabeth Olcott and husband Peter, and son James Green and wife Letty; and four grandchildren, Signe and Robert Damron, Helen and Charles Olcott. He was predeceased by his wife Helen; parents Rollit and Signe Green; brother Van Green; and sister Nancy Green.

Bob Green was born in Fort Frances, Ont., on June 4, 1932. Growing up in Fort Frances, he completed secondary school and pursued university studies, graduating MDCM from McGill University in 1958. He and Helen were married that year during internship at the Winnipeg General Hospital. After two years of family practice in Atikokan, Ont., Bob supported his young family through seven years of postgraduate training, culminating in a career of academic medicine as a teaching professional at Queens University, Kingston, and the University of Western Ontario, London. With a life-long interest in forensic sciences, Dr. Green served as a provincial coroner, along with his teaching at the medical and law schools of UWO with a brief time out to complete a law degree and MA in legal philosophy.

Retiring from the University of Western Ontario as professor emeritus in 1990. He started his company, Accident Reconstruction Association, consulting as an expert forensic analyst and court witness. Professor Green continued his research in the forensic and road traffic safety areas, instructing police, coroners, lawyers and engineers.

Bob and Helen enjoyed many summer vacations at their cottage on Nowhere Island, Rainy Lake, and spent a few years in Fort Frances at their lakeside home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St., at Richmond, London, Ont. Interment at Oakland of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery will follow the service. Should family and friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.