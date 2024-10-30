DR. DAVID JOHN COTTON

With heavy hearts the family announces that David passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at the Trillium Hospice in Parksville, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Helen (Turner); his brother Meredith (Lesley Charters); his three sons Andrew (Kathryn Theede), Christopher (Kathryn Coben) and Geoffrey (Luciene Kapronczai); his brother-in-law John Turner (Janet Turner); his sister-in law Maureen Turner; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Margaret Blanche Cotton (Paterson); his father Harold Meredith Cotton; his parents-in-law Elsie and Ian Turner; and his sister-in-law Lucinda Turner.

David was born in Valleyfield, Quebec, on April 14, 1943. He grew up in Fort Frances, Ontario, graduating from the Fort Frances High School in 1962. He received an MD and a BSc (Med) from the University of Manitoba in 1968. He was a rotating intern and a clinical research fellow in cardiology (1968-70) at the Montreal General Hospital and a general internal medicine resident and a resident in respiratory medicine (1970-73) at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. He received his specialty certification in internal medicine (FRCPC) from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in 1974. He and Helen were married at the McGill Chapel on June 2, 1973. They moved to San Francisco, California (1973-76) where David was a Medical Research Council of Canada scholar in respiratory research at the Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California.

In 1976 David and Helen moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He rose to the rank of full professor in the Division of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine. He was head of the Division of Respiratory Medicine from 1984 until 1994 and then academic head of the Department of Internal Medicine from 1994 until 2000. In 1985, he took a one-year sabbatical in Australia, working in the Respiratory Department at the University of Sydney in Westmead, NSW. For many years he was on the board of the Canadian Thoracic Society (CTS), he became CTS president in 1992-93 and helped to launch the Society’s first peer reviewed medical journal, the Canadian Respiratory Journal.

David practiced respiratory medicine at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon, working in the Intensive Care Service from 1977 until 1985. He was a professor in the General Internal Medicine Clinical Teaching Units. In 1980, he helped to launch an outpatient adult cystic fibrosis clinic and was its medical director for over 20 years. He participated in the Saskatchewan Government’s Tuberculosis Control Program from 1987 until 1992 and was instrumental in establishing an overnight sleep lab at the RUH that opened in 1995. From 1997 onward, David spent much of his time working in Clinical Sleep Medicine. Throughout his career his primary concern was for the patients under his care.

Over his 38-year tenure at the University of Saskatchewan, David worked with a number of research teams describing the effects of smoking and grain dust exposure on the lung. They developed a more accurate method of measuring gas diffusion in the lung. They helped to define the role of home testing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea in the community and they raised awareness of sleep apnea as a concern in patients with preeclampsia. Their work continues to be widely cited and read today.

David and Helen retired to Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island in 2014. Helen found their perfect home overlooking the Salish Sea. They travelled extensively and David explored the power of photography to express the beauty of the world around him. His photographs can be found on various interpretive signs throughout the community. He was a proud member of the Oceanside Photography Society, the Qualicum Beach Curling Club and Streamkeepers.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hunter, Dr. Penner and the wonderful nurses and staff at Oceanside Palliative Care and Trillium Hospice for the superb care they gave to David and his family. We will never forget their kindness and support.

Celebrations of Life shall be held in Qualicum Beach and in Saskatoon, details to be announced at a later date.

Before his passing, David established the Margaret Cotton Memorial Bursary at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine to honour his mother, whose courage during her battle with cancer profoundly shaped his life and career. This bursary reflects the financial challenge he faced as a young man and his desire to help medical students experiencing similar financial hardships.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a contribution to the Margaret Cotton Memorial Bursary through the secure University of Saskatchewan link provided below. Please note, as the fund is still being finalized, kindly indicate “Margaret Cotton Memorial Bursary” in the comments section when making your donation.

Gift Details – University of Saskatchewan Online Giving (usask.ca)

https://donate.usask.ca/online/medicine.php

Photo by Wayne Buhr