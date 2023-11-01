Giiwendinaabow – Clan Adik

Doug Horton, 73, “Giiwedinaabow (Standing North)”, Clan Adik (Caribou) of Manitou Rapids First Nation, Ont., passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Emo Hospital in Emo, Ontario. He was born July 8, 1950, in Kenora, Ontario, at the Lake of the Woods Hospital to the late James and Imelda Horton. Doug was raised in Manitou Rapids. Attended Donald Young School in Emo, Ontario and Fort Frances High School in Fort Frances, Ontario. He had many jobs involving the forest industry. Started at the Int’l Falls Paper Mill, then worked as a sawyer at the Manitou Sawmill and Manitou Lumber Ltd. Later he worked with various contractors as a logger and skidder operator. Also, he had taught various people how to log/cut trees, as he had a great talent for this type of work and he passed on his knowledge to his son Stan and cousin Marcel.

He had many numerous hobbies and enjoyed four wheeling, tinkering with vehicles, fishing, hunting, ricing, watching sports and movies and playing pool in his favourite establishments. He enjoyed various types of music too. Socializing with many numerous friends. He loved spending time with his family, children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary Jane; brothers Delbert, Stan and Michael; also his nephews Trevor Joel and Lionel Jeffrey.

Doug is survived by his sisters Dona, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Anna, Int’l Falls, Minn., and Audrey (Craig), Manitou Rapids First Nation, Ont.; and sister-in-law Laura Horton of Manitou Rapids; his children Stan (Molly), Doug Jr. (Connie), Rhonda, all from Toronto, Ont., Jamie Leonard (Shelly) Manitou Rapids First Nation, Lynn Windigo, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, April Marie Perrault, Int’l Falls, MN., Stephanie and Byron (Margie), Thunder Bay, Ont., Shawn, Alberta; and other numerous children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Traditional Wake was held Sunday, October 29, at 4:00 p.m. with Traditional Funeral Service on Monday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m. at the Manitou Rapids First Nation Gymnasium and conducted by Elder Albert Hunter.

The burial was held at the Manitou Rapids Traditional Cemetery.

The pallbearers are Marcel Horton, Jamon Leonard, Frank J. Lukachick, William Brandon, Edwin (Magoo) Bluebird, Andrew Easton and Chris Medicine.

The honorary pallbearers are Joe Medicine, Jack Hawk, Lyn Oster, Craig (Kegs) Jourdain, Greg Bombay, Murray Bombay, Tony Bombay, Alton Brown, Art Hunter, Allan Wilson and Willie James McGinnis.

In Memoriam Donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, PO Box 655, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 3M9.

Arrangement entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.