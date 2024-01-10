DOUG BRUSVEN

Doug passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 3, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born March 30, 1965, to Gene and Lois (Angus).
Doug married Sharon (Gillies) on July 5, 1985, and soon started their family.
Dad had various jobs over the years, but spent many years working for Mel’s Wells, followed by many years as a log truck driver. More recently he had worked for Chapple, which was a great place to work. Sadly, he wasn’t able to stay there long with his health problems.
Grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved having them over, and filling them up with their favourite treats. They loved going to work with grandpa in the big truck, or helping him with projects around home. He enjoyed going to hockey and football games to cheer them on, and one of the best parts was all the sweet snuggles and giggles with the littlest ones.
He also enjoyed puttering around the house or yard with different projects, he was the jack of all trades. He was the carpenter, electrician, plumber, mechanic… and was happy to teach the rest of us how to do things if we didn’t know.
Doug is predeceased by his parents Gene and Lois Brusven.
He leaves behind his loving wife Sharon; children Melissa (Travis), Jennifer, Tyler (Carlee); grandchildren Jaxon, Kailyn, Peyton, Tyson, Dylan, Joe, Brexton, and Lennox; his brother Dan Brusven, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
As per his request there will be no service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.