DOUG BRUSVEN

Doug passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 3, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 30, 1965, to Gene and Lois (Angus).

Doug married Sharon (Gillies) on July 5, 1985, and soon started their family.

Dad had various jobs over the years, but spent many years working for Mel’s Wells, followed by many years as a log truck driver. More recently he had worked for Chapple, which was a great place to work. Sadly, he wasn’t able to stay there long with his health problems.