Dorothy (Paterson) Taylor passed away on June 25, 2023, at 101 years of age. Dorothy lived most of her life in the Fort Frances area. She fondly remembered the 25 years farming with her husband Charles on their farm in Burriss. Dorothy, Charlie and Roy moved to Fort Frances in 1968. The town offered new opportunities and mom enjoyed the social life. She was a grandma to all the kids in the neighbourhood and enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flower gardens. One year we remember her knitting 100 pairs of mitts to be given away for children in need. She always liked to keep busy and would walk all the way across to International Falls to shop and would think nothing to walk six blocks down town for a bag of groceries or some medication. This kept her active until her 90th birthday, living at her home alone.

She is survived by her sisters Sylvia, Alice, Sadie; two sons Ed (Linda) and Roy (Patty) of Fort Frances; grandchildren Ron, Carrie, Candice, Cherie, Toey, Christa, Andrew, Tina, Zena, Sandy and Patti; along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband Charles; daughter Mary; and son Robert; along with father and mother Mr. and Mrs. Fred Paterson; sisters Edith, Betty, Joyce; and brother Alex.

As per Dorothy’s wishes there will only be a small family gathering graveside in the Devlin Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.