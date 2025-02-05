Dorothy Friesen died peacefully at her home in Winnipeg on January 24, 2025, at age of 76. She grew up in Winnipeg and in 1975 married Gene Stoltzfus, whom she met in seminary at Goshen College. The two became Mennonite Central Committee country co-directors in the Philippines. Dorothy would write thoughtfully about how to restore democracy and economic well-being in the Philippines including a book called Critical Choices: A Journey with the Filipino People. She was particularly critical of the actions of multinational fruit companies.

Gene and Dorothy moved to Chicago in 1981, where she served as a director of Synapses, a nonprofit promoting human rights. They lived below the poverty line to avoid paying taxes that would be used to aid in war causes. They became recognized as leaders in the protesting of American military involvement in Central America.

In 2004, Dorothy and Gene retired in Crozier and were committed allies of Indigenous efforts in the Rainy River District being very involved in reconciliation efforts. Dorothy was also a popular BodyTalk practitioner.

Gene died suddenly in 2010. His memorial service was held in Emo and was attended by local and international peace activists. Dorothy lovingly gathered Gene’s writings and compiled them in a book called Create Space for Peace, which has become an important contribution to those learning about how to bring peace in the world.

Dorothy leaves many close friends that she made in her time living in the Rainy River District.