In memory of Doris Rose Cain (nee Kolynchuk), who passed away on August 28, 2023, at the La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Doris was born on February 18, 1956, to parents Mary and William Kolynchuk. She was united in marriage to William Dale Cain of Devlin. She is survived by her husband William; son Chris (Emily) and their daughter Harriet and her daughter Jenny-Lynn Cain.

She will be loved by her family forever.

A private family interment will take place at a later date.