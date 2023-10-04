Doris Linea Dittaro, born Doris Linea Pearson on February 20, 1928, in Fort Frances, Ontario, departed this world on September 12, 2023.

She was the beloved daughter of Peter Leo Pearson and Hilma Sofia Brendor, the cherished sister of Ruth and Jimmy, and a remarkable woman who lived a life filled with adventure, love and creativity.

Growing up during the tumultuous times of the Great Depression and World War II, Doris faced both trials and successes that shaped her into the resilient and caring individual she became. Her childhood was spent in the charming town of Fort Frances, where she delighted in exploring the local lumber company wood lot, Point Park and the roller rink. It was at that very roller rink where she met the love of her life, Fred Dittaro. In July of 1950, Doris and Fred exchanged vows and embarked on a journey together that would see them raise four wonderful children: Peter, Carolyn, Michael and Larry. Their family traversed the landscape of Canada, residing in Fort William, Dryden and finally making Prince George, British Columbia, their cherished home.

Doris’ career took her to Northern Health, where she served as a dedicated nurse’s aide, offering compassion and care to those in need. Tragically, on February 10, 1976, Doris faced the untimely loss of her husband Frank in a vehicle accident, leaving her to raise three children on her own. Her strength and unwavering love for her family shone brightly during these challenging times. Throughout her life Doris harboured a deep passion for the arts, particularly drawing and painting. As the years passed, this passion bloomed into a remarkable talent and she became a recognized and accomplished artist. Her paintings graced galleries and exhibitions throughout the province, earning her a well-deserved place among the Milltown Artists. Her artistic creations, which she generously shared with her friends and families, remain a testament to her creative spirit and enduring legacy.

Beyond her love for art, Doris had a wanderlust that led her to explore the world. She embarked on unforgettable journeys to Europe and Australia, creating cherished memories and lasting friendships along the way.

Doris Dittaro will be remembered for her strength, creativity and the love she poured into her family and her art. Her life was a journey filled with courage, resilience and the pursuit of beauty. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, but her memory will live on in the beautiful works of art she created and the lives she touched.

Doris Dittaro is survived by her children Peter, Carolyn (Peter Kelly), Michael (Audrey) and Larry (Chris); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a predeceased grandchild; as well as her cherished friends and admirers. She leave behind a legacy of love and creativity that will continue to inspire and comfort those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Among the family who mourn Doris’ passing are her siblings Ruth Caldwell of Fort Frances, and Jim Pearson of Victoria, B.C. Rest in peace, dear sister.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at a later date, where family are invited to gather, share memories and pay their respects to this remarkable woman who touched our lives in so many ways.

Doris Linea Dittaro, will forever remain in our hearts, a beacon of strength, love and artistry, and her legacy will continue to shine brightly in our lives.