It is with great sorrow the family of Doreen Gladys Fisher announce her passing on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Rainycrest Long Term Care, Fort Frances, Ont. Doreen will be lovingly remembered by her son William Fisher of Bear Pass and daughter Jane (Greg) Rutledge of Burk’s Falls. Doreen loved dearly her two grandchildren Catherine and Emily Rutledge and was quite proud of their accomplishments. She was predeceased by her parents William and Gladys Eagleson; brothers Jack (1997) and Ron (2009); and her husband Aird (1987).

Doreen was united in marriage to Aird in 1961. She was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie and with her family lived in Fort Frances and Thunder Bay. In 2020, she moved to Bear Pass, in what was to be their retirement home. There, she enjoyed watching the activity of the birds, the tranquility of the lake, and the warmth of the fireplace. Doreen would not pass up the opportunity to travel with friends or family.

Doreen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a friend of the Slate River Women’s Institute.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service with family was held privately.

If friends so desire, donations to Riverside Foundation for Health Care would be appreciated.