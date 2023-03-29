Ozhaawshkochiwegaabow

The family of Donavan Craig Atatise “Ozhaawshkochiwegaabow” sadly announce his passing on March 19, 2023, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Donovan was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Eugene Oshawe and Annette Atatise on November 5, 1986. Left to cherish his memory is his sister Samantha Atatise; brothers Travis Atatise and Mark Atatise; nieces and nephews Cameron, Passion, Kayleelah, Chance, Lena, Tristan, and Tyren; uncle Patrick Atatise; grandmother Leona Atatise; close Cousin Jermaine; and friends.

Donovan last worked at Outland as general help, which he enjoyed greatly.

He enjoyed fitness, reading, the outdoors and especially family.

A traditional wake will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Lac La Croix Gymnasium with a traditional service to be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Donovan’s family and friends.

Special pallbearers will be Donovan’s brothers and uncles

Elder for the wake and service will be Mide’Kiwenzie of Ki’eshgitabaaning and his helpers.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo Ontario.