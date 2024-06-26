DONALD WALTER SUTHERLAND

Our dear father, Donald (“Don” or “Donny” to his family and friends) passed away peacefully, with family and friends by his side, on January 31, 2024, at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital, following a short illness. Don was predeceased by his parents Walter and Sophie; his brother Jack; sisters Myrtle, Jeanette, and Doris; his daughter Paulette; his wonderful friend Bert Lind; and his beloved wife Ilene Grouda. Don was loved by many and will be enormously missed by his three surviving children Walter, Daniel, and Darlene (Dan MacGillis); his three grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, and Leah-Grace; and son-in-law Don Olson. Don will also be missed by his cousins; and his many nieces and nephews; as well as his great-nieces and nephews; and fellow church members and friends.

Don was born in Sleeman, Ontario, on October 12, 1931. Don enjoyed growing up in a rural area and returned for visits several times a year, through to the last month of his life. As an adult, Don lived and worked in various parts of Canada, until he later settled in Kenora where his mother and sisters and their families had also settled. After moving to Kenora, Don got hired at the pulp and paper mill where he worked until his retirement. At that same time, he also started a courtship with his dear Ilene. After already being a couple since the late 1960s, Don and Ilene later married in 2003.

From his earliest years in school, Don developed a strong penchant for history. He had a great appreciation for it and had a passion for traveling, visiting history museums, and historical places. Don and Ilene spent many glorious years together. Don loved driving, and they went on road trips right across Canada and the U.S.A.; as well as taking many shorter trips. Don also enjoyed taking long walks throughout his years. In his last years he still went walking; but brought his walker. He was also a swimmer and often went swimming with Ilene, several times a day, in the beautiful Lake of the Woods. He was health conscious and watched his diet and got his exercise mentally, and physically – and it really paid off! He was mentally as sharp as a tack to his last day.

For rest and relaxation, Don enjoyed watching hockey on television, listening to music, and doing crosswords. And he always delighted in the many family and church gatherings that he would attend.

Don was a true gentleman, a religious person, self-educated, and always a very humble person. He was very kind, generous, and thoughtful. He cherished his family, relatives, friends, church members, neighbours, and the people he would meet along the way. Don cared about others and always made time to acknowledge and respect everyone. He often said, “I’m a Libra. I’m a peaceful person.”

Although Don was getting a little more frail with time, he was 92 years young when he passed away. He lived in his own home, drove his vehicle, shopped, cooked, went for walks, took short trips, and took care of what needed to be done right until the day he went to the hospital with the flu. He was in the hospital for one week and appeared to be almost well enough to return home; until his last day, when things changed.

The family expresses deep gratitude to Don Goodridge for the unwavering support and genuine concern that he always had for Don’s wellbeing. We are thankful for the priceless gift of friendship that he shared with Don through the many years that they knew each other. Don thought the world of him. Thank you also to Tony Polischuk for walking alongside Don through the years that they both so faithfully visited their wives in Pinecrest. Don spoke of Tony often and found great comfort having a friend who knew exactly how heartbreaking it was to see the love of your life with Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, we would also like to express our deepest thanks to the Lake of the Woods District Hospital staff for the care and compassion they gave to Don during his last days.

A funeral service will be held for Don at the Bergland Chapel of the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 5, at 12 noon. The burial will take place at the McInnes Creek Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served afterwards.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at: www.northridgefuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Lake of the Woods District Hospital, Kenora, Ontario, in Don’s name.