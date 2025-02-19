It is with heavy hearts that the family of Donald Joseph Selman announce his peaceful passing on February 10, 2025, at Rainy River Hospital.

Don was born on the family farm in Blue Township on September 7, 1941, to Curtis and Ila (McLeod) Selman and lived there all his life, with the exception of ten years after graduating from Rainy River High School.

Don was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his siblings Shirley, Janice (Corrie), Ernie (Diane) and Linda.