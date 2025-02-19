It is with heavy hearts that the family of Donald Joseph Selman announce his peaceful passing on February 10, 2025, at Rainy River Hospital.
Don was born on the family farm in Blue Township on September 7, 1941, to Curtis and Ila (McLeod) Selman and lived there all his life, with the exception of ten years after graduating from Rainy River High School.
Don was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his siblings Shirley, Janice (Corrie), Ernie (Diane) and Linda.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the summer when the family can gather.
A special thank you goes out to the doctors, nurses and staff of Riverside Health Care (Rainy River and Fort Frances) and the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. The family thank you for your exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time.
Donations in Donald’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
‘Goodbye my brother till we reunite, in a world where there’s no night.’
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.