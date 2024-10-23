DONALD (DON) PETER ZELENY

It is with heartful sadness that we announce Don’s passing on the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2024, with his wife Marcia and daughter Mary Beth at his side. Don was born on December 8, 1936 and was raised in Fort Frances, Ont. After graduating from Fort Frances High School, Don attended the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where he began his studies in design and drafting. He later went to Oklahoma to complete his degree. Following his education, Don joined Northern State Power Co. where he built a successful career using his expertise until his retirement in 1996.

Don had varied interests. He was an avid golfer and curler. “Uncle Zee,” as he was affectionately known, was not much of a fixer-upper, but he sure could swing a golf club or throw a curling rock. In earlier years, Don loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family at (sister) Stella’s Island. A versatile artist, Don was skilled in drawing, painting, wood carving and sculpting, showcasing his creative spirit in many forms.

Don and Marcia married in November 1995. They enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada.

He was a member of St. George Ukrainian Orthodox Church and loved to sing in the church choir. He was also happy when he was able to participate in Hymn Sing at Rainycest Long Term Care.

Don is survived by his loving wife Marcia; daughter Mary Beth; granddaughter Kaitlyn Marie; step-children Michael and Terri Mihichuk (grandson Dawson) Kelly and Angela Siemens (grandchildren Jacob and Katrina, Michael, Lexi, Shepard, Gallagher); and many nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his parents Malania and Peter Zeleny; sisters Olga and Stella; and daughter Michelle.

Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life in Don’s honour will be held at the Fort Frances Legion on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

In memoriam donations will be greatly appreciated to St. George Ukrainian Orthodox church c/o Ann Wood , 242 Sixth St. E, Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 1W7, or Rainycrest Long Term Care 550 Osborne Ave. Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 3T2.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.