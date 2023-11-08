DONALD CHAMBERS

It is with deep sadness that the family of Don Chambers announces his passing at LaVerendrye Hospital on October 13, 2023.

Don was born in Emo, Ontario, on June 27, 1936, to William James (Jim) Chambers and Grace Isabella Chambers (Parker).

He lived in Carpenter Township until the family moved to Atikokan in 1953. He was married to Yvonne Georgette Desserre on October 21, 1961.

Don went to work at Steep Rock Iron Mine and trained to be an electrician. In 1974, he moved to Fort Frances to work at the Pulp and Paper Mill as an electrician and worked there until his retirement.