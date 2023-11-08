DONALD CHAMBERS

It is with deep sadness that the family of Don Chambers announces his passing at LaVerendrye Hospital on October 13, 2023.
Don was born in Emo, Ontario, on June 27, 1936, to William James (Jim) Chambers and Grace Isabella Chambers (Parker).
He lived in Carpenter Township until the family moved to Atikokan in 1953. He was married to Yvonne Georgette Desserre on October 21, 1961.
Don went to work at Steep Rock Iron Mine and trained to be an electrician. In 1974, he moved to Fort Frances to work at the Pulp and Paper Mill as an electrician and worked there until his retirement.
Don’s greatest pleasure in life was his family. He also loved all aspects of lake living and exploring, hunting, reading and working on small engines.
Late in life he lost his eyesight when his most common pastime became listening to stories.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne; daughter Pam (Jess) Brandrick; grandchildren Brandon Stanley, Kyla Stanley, Sydney (Spencer) Brown and Meredith Williams; great-grandchild Myles Brown.
He is also survived by his siblings Laila (Leo) Goranson and Darrell Chambers; in-laws Ron Desserre, Joan Turecki (Desserre), Gerry Desserre, Roger Desserre, Elaine Laroque (Desserre) and Mickey Desserre; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents; daughter Cheri Stanley (Chambers); in-laws Liz Chambers, Dale Desserre, Elsie Pollard (Desserre) Darlene Chobator (Desserre) and Barb Wrays (Desserre).
A celebration of life was held at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion at 11:00 a.m. on October 21, 2023.
Interment will take place at a later date at the North Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort Frances.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.