Dixie Lyla Badiuk (Locking), our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and best friend aged 93 passed away peacefully March 12, 2023.
Dixie was born in Fort Frances November 16, 1929 to Audrey and Wilfred Locking. During high school she worked at Mel Newman Ltd. pumping gas with a hand pump and checking the oil on Model T’s with hoods that opened from the side.
She soon became involved in book keeping and met Bill Badiuk who was working in parts. She was married to Bill in 1953 and had 3 sons Rob, Jim and Pete.
In 1978 Bill and Dixie bought out Melfort Equipment and Badiuk Equipment was born. Together they moved the business to its current highway location and created the foundation for what it is today.
During these years they enjoyed travelling on business/vacation trips all over the world.
Dixie retired in 1993 and has never slowed down. She was very involved in fundraising for the Hospital Auxiliary and was flown to Toronto and was recognized for over 40 years of involvement. During retirement years she spent time golfing, curling, playing bridge and cruising Rainy Lake on her pontoon boat.
While the kids grew up she worked at the Unemployment Office and Fawcet Broadcasting or CFOB, now B-93.
In the early 60’s she and Bill built a cabin on Rainy Lake where she enjoyed countless hours of enjoyment entertaining, wining and dining her family and friends. During these years she was involved in many activities. Dixie was an avid golfer for 50 years winning many ladies tournaments. She was an accomplished curler for over 60 years and a heck of a bridge player. She was proud of her golf and curling and spent her later years watching it on TV. In fact, she was watching both the Brier and the TPC golf tournament this past week, mentioning her par 3 when she played the difficult TPC island green on the 17th hole and seeing some of the professionals missing their par.
Dixie enjoyed spending time with her parents and family in Morson, Ontario where fishing, fish frys and family get-togethers created great memories.
In 2015 she moved into the Riverwalk Condo where she enjoyed being with so many of her friends that lived there. The 5pm happy hour was celebrated daily and even during Covid, they would safely get together, space themselves six feet apart in the hallway and enjoy a glass of wine.
Dixie will be lovingly remembered by her sons Rob (Marianne), Jim (Beth), Pete (Susan).
Grandchildren Matt (Kristen) Guerton, Dusty (Nicole) Guerton, Jess Badiuk, Chelsey (Oakley) Badiuk, Chase (Danielle) Badiuk, David (Kris) Badiuk, Casey (Josh) Bye. Great grandchildren Callaway, Chloe and Alex Guerton, Orion Bye. Dixie’s siblings Bob (Vivian) Locking and Myrna (Larry) Armstrong and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, parents Wilfred and Audrey Locking and sister Audrey (Mike) Meunier.
A memorial service will be at Knox United Church in Fort Frances, Saturday March 18th at 11am