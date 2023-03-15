Dixie Lyla Badiuk

While the kids grew up she worked at the Unemployment Office and Fawcet Broadcasting or CFOB, now B-93.

In the early 60’s she and Bill built a cabin on Rainy Lake where she enjoyed countless hours of enjoyment entertaining, wining and dining her family and friends. During these years she was involved in many activities. Dixie was an avid golfer for 50 years winning many ladies tournaments. She was an accomplished curler for over 60 years and a heck of a bridge player. She was proud of her golf and curling and spent her later years watching it on TV. In fact, she was watching both the Brier and the TPC golf tournament this past week, mentioning her par 3 when she played the difficult TPC island green on the 17th hole and seeing some of the professionals missing their par.

Dixie enjoyed spending time with her parents and family in Morson, Ontario where fishing, fish frys and family get-togethers created great memories.