DILYS BUCHAN

It is with great sadness that the family of Dilys Maud Buchan (nee Williams) announces her passing on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Dilys was born on January 25, 1934, in the front room of the Williams family home, in Hengoed, Glamorgan, Wales. A graduate in languages from the University of Wales, Cardiff, she taught in France, Hampshire, Staffordshire, and Iceland before going on a teacher exchange in 1963 to Fort Frances, Ontario, where she taught French at the high school.

After meeting Ernest Buchan, a fellow teacher, in 1963, they were married four months later. Dilys was active for some time in Little Theatre in Fort Frances, later working for Confederation College, the Fort Frances Times, first as a proof-reader and then as a reporter, and as a freelance writer for various publications. She was an avid reader who did New York Times crossword puzzles (in pen!). Their love of travel included all Canadian provinces, many U.S. states, and expanded to Mexico, England, Wales, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, New Zealand, and Australia. After 34 years in Northwestern Ontario, Dilys and Ernie retired to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Eventually, Dilys moved to Kitchener, Ontario, to be closer to her daughter.

Dilys was predeceased by her husband Ernest; son David; her parents Haydn and Ellen (Cole) Williams; brothers Leslie, Ieuan, and David; and sisters Sylvia, Violet, Iris, and Doreen.

She is survived by her daughter Joanne of Waterloo, Ontario. Also surviving is one brother, Ralph Williams (Anne); as well as many nieces and nephews in Australia, England, Wales, and Saudi Arabia.

Cremation has taken place at Erb & Good Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Diabetes Canada, or to a charity of your choice.