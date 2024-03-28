DIANE SANDRA MAJOR

Our dear, sweet mother passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, March 16, 2024, at the Rainy River Hospital.

Diane Major (nee Gibbins) was born in Rainy River, Ontario, on January 11, 1955, to Alexander and Katie Gibbins. As the youngest daughter in a large family, she was close to her nieces and nephews. She attended Rainy River High School, later earning her High School Diploma through Alternative Education. As a young woman she worked in various tourist camps.

On July 8, 1978, Diane married Brian Major. Although she was a quiet woman, often outshined by her charismatic husband, she had a clear light of her own. She was the strong partner he leaned on, standing behind him, encouraging and enabling him to do so many of the things he did. She raised their own two children with great love as well as 40+ adopted and foster children. She lived with “living” kindness, providing for her children and extended family and friends.

In spite of experiencing much loss, pain and grief through the years, Diane continued to choose life, expressing her faith in her Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, finding joy in little things, caring for others, and sharing generously. She was a faithful wife and mother; a wonderful cook, often sharing delicious meals with love and kind hospitality. She was artistic, decorating her home with various themes – loons, bears, blue mountain pottery, and of course, seasonal decorations at Christmas time. She loved crafting wreaths, centerpieces, decorations, and flower arrangements.

She leaves to mourn her son Brian Major, Jr (Jeannette), grandsons, Zachery and Josiah; daughter Angela Major, grandchildren Kyle, Katie, Precious and Freddie; sons Sai, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Barry Comegan and Tim Copenace and daughter, Kayla Brass; her brother Lennie Gibbins; sisters-in-law Clara Major, Florence Gibbins, Marie Gibbins, Vicki Gibbins; brothers-in-law Lawrence Larson and Melvin Major; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Brian Major; her son Birdy; grandson Elijah; her parents Alexander and Katie Gibbins; nephew Ashley Gibbins; sisters Rita Andy, Katherine Jensson, Gladys Andy, Janet Larson and Matilda Gibbins and brothers Harry, Lawrence, Johnny, Joseph, Alexander, James, Michael, and Clifford Gibbins.

A traditional wake was held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Big Grassy First Nation Community Hall at 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service the following day at 11:00 a.m., also at Big Grassy First Nation Community Hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.