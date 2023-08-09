It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Dennis Wayne Morrison Jr., 38, of Lac La Croix First Nation on July 31, 2023.
Dennis was born January 4, 1985, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Dennis Sr. and Rosanne Morrison. He had a great passion for hockey, fishing, hunting and camping.
Dennis played professional hockey for the Austin Ice Bats in Austin, Texas. He received the top RBC Thunder Bay North Stars cup in 2006 and earned MVP three times.
He is survived by his partner Vanessa; his children Keagan, Ray, Erika and Gray; his parents Dennis Sr. and Rosanne; brother Christopher Big George; in-laws Brendon Geyshick and Corinne Ottertail; sister-in-law Shantelle Geyshick and brother-in-law Brandon Geyshick; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Dennis was predeceased by grandparents Albert and June Morrison, Edward Copenace and Mary Jamison; aunts Valerie Kelly, Darlene Morrison, Shannon Morrison; uncles Christopher Big George, Albert Morrison Jr., Jeffrey Morrison; and brother-in-law Henry Geyshick.
Niibebiin was held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with Maajaa’iwewin on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Lac La Croix First Nation. It was conducted by Mide’kiwenzie from Kieshgitabaaning and Curtis Atatise along with their helpers.
Pallbearers were his family and friends. Honourary pallbearers were Ian Lockman, Jermaine Atatise, Christopher Big George, Brandon Geyshick, Rodger Morrison, Ira Ottertail and Darryl Big George.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.