It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Dennis Wayne Morrison Jr., 38, of Lac La Croix First Nation on July 31, 2023.

Dennis was born January 4, 1985, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Dennis Sr. and Rosanne Morrison. He had a great passion for hockey, fishing, hunting and camping.

Dennis played professional hockey for the Austin Ice Bats in Austin, Texas. He received the top RBC Thunder Bay North Stars cup in 2006 and earned MVP three times.