DENNIS MOSHER

Sadly the family announces the passing of Dennis George Mosher, 73 of Fort Frances, Ontario at his residence on June 7, 2023. Dennis was born on October 3, 1949 in Rainy River First Nation to parents Fred and Jane Mosher.

Dennis loved to socialize, often seen spending time having coffee at A&W and McDonalds. He had a great sense of humour and was very fluent in Ojibway.

He is survived by his children; Florene & Rhonda, and son Gabriel. He is also survived by his siblings Geraldine, Gerald and several nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Rainy River First Nation Gymnasium.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Interment will take place at Rainy River First Nation following the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario