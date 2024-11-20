DENNIS BRUYERE

Surrounded by love and comfort with his girls by his side, the family announces the passing of Dennis “The Legend” Bruyere on November 7, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital at the age of 74. Dennis Allan Bruyere was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on July 12, 1950.

On April 6, 1974, he married his true love Roberta and just recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dennis spent his entire life living in Couchiching First Nation where he provided for his family by working as a fishing guide and carpenter. At a young age of 15, Dennis started out at as a dock boy at numerous camp sites. He guided on the upper and lower lakes of manitou where he spent most of his summers learning and living on the lakes. He had his regular guest that requested his expertise. He then retired at the age of 65 from The Manitou Weather Station celebrating 50 years as a fishing guide. He will be truly missed by the owners, guests, and legacy he leaves behind.

Dennis had a passion for many things in his life. He enjoyed building and fixing things. He loved sports, all kinds. The team he rooted for was the Toronto Maple Leafs, a true die-hard fan. Dennis also enjoyed playing pool, bingo, cribbage, poker and attending local hockey games. He had a love for classic country music and played various musical instruments alongside his father and brothers. His biggest passion was spending time with his wife and daughters, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren along with his family and friends.

He will be remembered for his generosity and kindness, for his story telling and jokes. If Dennis teased you, just know you were special to him. For his lengthy phone calls, text messages and his delicious shore lunches his and home cooked meals.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his love of his life Roberta; his daughters Tammy, Aleta (Simon), Ashley (Jeff); and his most precious grandchildren Keira (Kaelin), Simon Jr, Calleigh, Bryson, Emma; great-granddaughters Kalena and Demetria; his beloved pet Bronson. He is also survived by his brothers Tom (Colleen), Brad, Norman Jr (Elda); his sister Melody; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Stella Bruyere; brother Junior; sisters Silvia and Josephine; and granddaughter Jada.

A service of celebration of life was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Couchiching First Nation Multi-Use Facility from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“God grant that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast I then must humble pray.”