DENNIS ASH

August 21, 1930 to October 25, 2023

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dennis Wesley Ash. Dennis was born in Fort Frances on August 21, 1930, to Mary and William Ash. He lived his entire life in Fort Frances where he raised his two children with his wife Annette Ash. The most important thing in life to Dennis was his family. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to spend time at the cabin, especially when the grandchildren were young and they could play cards together. He was so proud of all of them.

Dennis retired from Boise Cascade as the Wood Room/Groundwood Superintendent on June 30, 1991, with over 41 years of service. Although many people knew him as Dennis, he was given the name of Joe while working in the mill. Dennis worked his way up through the ranks in all areas of the mill, but mainly in the Groundwood area. Following retirement, Dennis and Annette enjoyed many years travelling to places like Florida, Hawaii, and Arizona.

Dennis always had a smile on his face and was known for his great sense of humour. Family gatherings weren’t the same if Gramps wasn’t there. He loved getting together for special occasions and said the best gift on his birthday was to be with family.

Dennis leaves to mourn his wife Annette Ash, to whom he was married for 71 years; also his son James Ash and daughter Kathie Zatulsky (David); his grandchildren Jennifer Ash (Arjan), Heather Ash (Chantal) Jeffrey Zatulsky, Jason Zatulsky (Danielle); great-grandchildren Delaney Dyckman, Tristan Dyckman, Easton Zatulsky and Boone Zatulsky. Dennis is survived by his sister Lonetta Robertson (Allan); and his sister-in-law Joyce Jarvinen; along with many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Mary and William Ash; and his siblings Russell Ash (Joan), Morris Ash (Pat), Freda Zurich (Stan), Alma Carter (Allan), Lyda Tyckon (Bill), Ila Tiefenbacher (Jack), Annie Ellen Langtry (Norris); as well as his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward (Bud) Dahlen, Bea and Bob Kiel, Karoline Dahlen and Al Jarvinen.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to Riverside Healthcare Facilities for Patient Care in memory of Dennis Ash.

A celebration of life for Dennis will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.