It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of our dear mother, granddaughter and cousin.

Denise (Hawk) Foxx, resident of River Rouge, Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her apartment of over 20 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy Hawk and James Foxx; her siblings Janet Hawk, Fred Lindsay, Nicole Minielly; and also her grandparents Charlie and Bella Hawk; her uncle Frank Hawk; and also her ex-husband Donald Tucker.