It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of our dear mother, granddaughter and cousin.
Denise (Hawk) Foxx, resident of River Rouge, Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her apartment of over 20 years.
She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy Hawk and James Foxx; her siblings Janet Hawk, Fred Lindsay, Nicole Minielly; and also her grandparents Charlie and Bella Hawk; her uncle Frank Hawk; and also her ex-husband Donald Tucker.
She is survived by her only son Cody Aaron Tucker (Mary Collins); her uncles Jack Hawk, Tommy Hawk; and her cousins Claudia Redsky (Daryle) and her children Mary and Nathan; Samantha Redsky and her children Josh, Justin, Cherokee, Ashanti and Trinity; Frank Redsky, Arthur Redsky and his two boys Shane and Jordan; Marcella Wood and her daughters Joelle and Avery; Sherrise Copenace and her children Sharlyn, Tia, Isaiah, Zander and Elena; Harriette Cupp and her children Hunter, Kenneth, Crystal, Jon, Gregory and Elena; Carol and her children Savanna and her children Jerry Mosher and siblings as well as her relatives in Manitou Rapids and Mill Lacs, Minnesota.
Her final resting place will be in Rainy River First Nation Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be volunteer.
Funeral service will be held at Northridge Funeral Home on Thursday, September 21, 2023, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangement entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.