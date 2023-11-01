DELPHINE LORRAINE BODNARCHUK (nee CALDER)

It is with heavy hearts and much sorrow that we are announcing the passing of Delphine Lorraine Bodnarchuk on October 24, 2023.

She leaves behind son Billy (Renae); son Bradley; daughter Cathy Del (Richard); son Brock; daughter Carrie (Bruce); and ever-present granddaughter Vanessa.

She is preceded by her husband William; and son Barry. They will be together once again.

Cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Melady Funeral Home (Belle River, ON 519-728-1500). Online condolences may be left at www.meladyfuneral.ca