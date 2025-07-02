Kotaamigwebinesiik Pegamibinesiik (Mide)

Sadly the family announces the peaceful passing of Delia Smith, 77, of Naicatchewenin First Nation on June 24, 2025, with her family by her side at the La Verendrye Hospital, Fort Frances. Delia was born in Naicatchewenin on September 25, 1947, to parents Margaret Cyr and John Smith. Delia enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Delia’s first language was Anishinaabe Ojibwe language and she enjoyed taking time to teach her family traditional values and language. She was an avid Blue Jays and Winnipeg Jets fan, she rarely ever missed a game. She was happy to have seen the Jays play in 2017. She also loved camping, attending Pow Wows and was a talented seamstress, creating beautiful regalia for her family and friends.

In her early years she worked for Northwest Bay Trading Post, it was there she learned to be an expert at filleting fish and she passed those skills to her family and friends in the community . Delia was proud to say she had 44 years sobriety, as she worked in addictions counselling for a number of years as the NNADAP worker for the community

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Gilbert of 56 years; her children Patrick, Don (Heidi), Vern, Tania (Carlos), Val, April (Scott), Carla (Josh); her Traditionally Adopted children Jennifer Riley (Dan), Lawrence Norwegian (Carrie) and Sarah Shahmuradyan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her granddaughter, Kaleah Henderson, with whom she shared a special bond. Delia is also survived by her brothers Fred and Calvin Smith.

Delia was predeceased by her parents Margaret and John; her grandchildren Carl Paypom “CP”, Michaela Smith, Samad Langston; sons-in-law Rèal Taylor, Matt Dronyk; and her brothers Eddie, Gerald and Frank Smith.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Naicatchewenin First Nation Gym from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. followed by a traditional service with Elder Howard Copenace officiating.

Pallbearers will be Lamar Lucas, Tyrus Smith, Caleb Henderson, Malachi Langston, Isaac Smith, Monty Smith, Sam Smith, Kale Bruyere. Fire Keeper will Ted Green.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.