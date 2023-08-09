Dean Murray Brown was born on September 5, 1959, in Emo, Ontario, Canada. Our precious Dean entered the spirit world on December 11, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Those who knew Dean know that he was placed in Canadian foster homes from age six to about sixteen when he finally joined his family members who all lived in the Twin Cities.

Towards the last ten years of his life, Dean began to work on resolving the hurtful issues that had arisen from being separated from his mother and siblings. Through therapy and counselling support, he was able to come to terms with all the difficult situations he had experienced. As a result of doing this, Dean began to live in dignity and serenity, and he was able to leave this world in peace and calmness. We are so proud of Dean, our precious brother, uncle, cousin, and friend for this great personal accomplishment!