Dean Murray Brown was born on September 5, 1959, in Emo, Ontario, Canada. Our precious Dean entered the spirit world on December 11, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Those who knew Dean know that he was placed in Canadian foster homes from age six to about sixteen when he finally joined his family members who all lived in the Twin Cities.
Towards the last ten years of his life, Dean began to work on resolving the hurtful issues that had arisen from being separated from his mother and siblings. Through therapy and counselling support, he was able to come to terms with all the difficult situations he had experienced. As a result of doing this, Dean began to live in dignity and serenity, and he was able to leave this world in peace and calmness. We are so proud of Dean, our precious brother, uncle, cousin, and friend for this great personal accomplishment!
Survivors include siblings Emma, Gladys, and Rick. Also, other survivors include his nieces and nephews and many cousins whom Dean never forgot.
Welcoming Dean to the spirit world are his parents Agnes and Charlie; brothers Joe, Stan, Howard, and Steve; and sister Lorraine. Dean’s girlfriend, Shirley, will be so delighted to see him also!
The funeral service will take place at the Green Larsen Funeral Home on 4th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown International Falls, Minn., at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, officiated by Chaplain Patricia Bjorum. This will be followed by the farewell procession to the Forest Hill Cemetery and afterwards, guests, friends and family will be welcomed back at the funeral home for a light lunch and refreshments. Dean’s family invites you to join them there in remembering and honouring our beloved Dean!
Until we see you again, we send you our love, dearest Dean!
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc.