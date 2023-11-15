DAWN STEVENS

On the evening of November 6, 2023, Dawn completed her earthly journey in Duluth, Minn.

Born to Margaret Big George on May 17, 1975, Dawn resided in Minnesota for the majority of her life. She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret; her brother Joe; and her aunts Cecile and Mae. She is lovingly remembered by her aunt Josephine; numerous cousins; and Joe’s partner, Joanna.

While Dawn faced many challenges in her life, she maintained a positive outlook and took joy in the things she loved to do: good company and food, dogs, and in her younger days, attending powwows with her mother.