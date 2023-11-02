It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of David Ernest Simmons at age 77. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. David passed away in the early morning hours at home with his loving wife Sheila at his side on Monday October 30, 2023. David was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on June 14, 1946, to Patricia and Ernie Simmons. David worked at the Rainy Lake Hotel where he met the love of his life Sheila Lengyel and married in 1969. Then in 1975, David started working at the Pulp and Paper Mill in Fort Frances. He worked there 34 years until his retirement on June 26, 2009.

David enjoyed gardening, camping with his family, hunting and fishing with his close friends. David was a man of many talents. He could fix and build anything. He built a beautiful deck for Sheila on the front of their house where they enjoyed many hours.

David was a people pleaser, he loved helping people and was always helping someone. He enjoyed Sunday Service at The Church of the Holy Spirit with Reverend Diane Clifford and his church family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Sheila; son Christopher; daughter Teresa (Brian) Gustafson, Connie (Gregg) Bruyere; grandchildren Robin Simmons (Samatha), Jacob, Brandon and Sean Gustafson and Joseph (Alexis) and Kayden Bruyere; his great-grandchildren Dylan, Lyric-Anne, Everleigh, Arya, and Kalesi; his brother Lawerence Simmons and niece Jenna Rae, and nephew Lucas and families; his sister Cathy Surla and nephew Dustin Wesley and family.

David will also be fondly remembered by in-laws Vicky McKay, Wayne (Sonny) Lengyel, Bonnie Lengyel, Gail Selman (Joe Judson), Paula Lengyel, Nancy (Alex) Johnston, Shelley (Ron) Pettis, Charlotte (Jim) Rose, Darrell and Tim Lengyel, and many aunts, uncles and cousins; also his special friends Terry Dronyk, Derrick Robinson and Ryan Chapman and John Johnson.

David was proceeded by his parents Patricia and Ernie Simmons, Sister Teena-Marie Simmons, sister-in-law Bonnie Simmons, mother and father-in-law Mabel and John Lengyel, Katy Lengyel, brother-in-laws Keith and Michael Lengyel, nephew Matthew Dronyk, Elra Selman and Justen Kroeker and good friend Garth Clifford.

Funeral service will be at Northridge Funeral Home Emo, Ontario, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service is planned for a later date.

Cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.