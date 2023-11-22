The family of David Charles “Monty” Montgomery announce his passing on the night of November 15, 2023. David was born in Fort William, Ontario, on November 16, 1946, to Kathleen and Donald Montgomery. Left to honour his legacy are his wife Bonny Montgomery, and their three children Christine (Paul) Visser, Erin (Danjiel) Fajic, and Mary (Paul) Dyrland. He leaves behind five grandchildren Montgomery and Caitlan Visser, Donny and Mira Fajic, and Alexander Dyrland. He is survived as well by his brother Iain (Carol) Montgomery; his sister Donna (Barry) Tuomi; nieces Katie and Kerry; his cousins Tommy Petrie (Carolyn) Billy McFarlane, and Ann Strayer and her sons David (Angie) Macfarlane, and Callum (Sara) Strayer and their children and grandchildren.

David is predeceased by his mother Kathleen; father Donald; and brother Donald Montgomery.

David was a teacher and coach in Fort Frances for many decades and had a meaningful impact on all those he mentored. He was passionate and incredibly proud of the work he did with the Muskie Football program and he positively influenced many other Muskie sports programs. He embodied the spirit of sport and showed endless respect and support for the coaches and athletes who followed him.

David spent a plethora of his time playing and watching a variety of sports, including football, baseball, curling and hockey. However, his favourite teams to watch were the ones his grandchildren played for.

David loved to spend time being active and socializing with friends, or anyone willing to listen to his stories. His favourite place to spend time was at their cabin on Rainy Lake, boating, swimming, chainsawing, laying in the sun and putting his grandchildren to work. David was a creative man who loved to write and draw, and would occasionally wrestle with a puzzle. He was a well-read historian with a Jeopardy-esque bank of knowledge that he continued to share until his final days. His contagious laughter and smile will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration of life held at the La Place Rendezvous in Fort Frances on November 28, 2023 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Donations in memoriam can be made to the Muskie Touchdown Club or the Fort Frances Community Chest.

