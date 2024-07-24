On July 9, 2024, surrounded by his family, Darren Michael Blattner peacefully passed away after a very lengthy battle with COPD at Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital ICU, where he was being evaluated for a possible lung transplant. Unfortunately, after years of struggling with his COPD, Darren caught a very bad chest infection that his weakened body and compromised lungs could not overcome.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife April Cormack; their two children Jonathan (Amanda), James (Cassidy); his brothers Ron (Shannon), Vern (Leona); sister Jackie; sister-in-law Bonnie (Scott); along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Darren was born December 5, 1966, third son to Ben and Helen Blattner in Regina, Saskatchewan. Darren is predeceased by both of his parents.

In 1974, the family moved to Arbor Vita before purchasing the family farm north of Stratton. It was on the family farm working along side his family that instilled Darren’s work ethic. Darren tried his hand at many jobs, truck driver, logger, heavy equipment mechanic, tire repair/replacement, even doing a short stint on the oil rigs, before discovering his talent with welding. This talent led to him opening his own propeller repair shop, Darren Blattner Enterprises, where he spent many years perfecting aluminum and stainless-steel prop repairs. Darren was a proud member of the National Marine Propeller Association serving a term on the board and certification committee helping to write the standard procedures for members to become certified propeller repairmen. Darren was considered one of the best in the industry by his fellow association members.

Although Darren considered welding his hobby and loved having the boys in the shop helping, they also enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, with end of summer trips to Hideaway Lodge to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet. In his later years as his health declined, Darren could often be seen sitting out on his deck enjoying the warm weather and a good old game of solitaire eating one of his favourite snacks: an apple fritter with a cup of coffee in hand.

Darren will be remembered for his weird sense of humour, love of sasquatches, UFOs and ghost stories.

A service of remembrance will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Emo with interment at Emo Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Emo Hospital or the Edmonton Lung Transplant Program.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.