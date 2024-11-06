It is with great sadness that the family of Darren Loveday, formerly of Fort Frances, announces his passing on November 3, 2024, after a lengthy illness, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Darren was born in Atikokan, Ontario, on May 21, 1971, to Jerry and Donna Loveday. The family moved to Fort Frances in 1974, where Darren attended school, and graduated from Fort Frances High School in 1989. Darren then attended Confederation College in Thunder Bay, graduating in 1991 from the motive power techniques / heavy equipment program.
Darren started his career with Pioneer Construction. Through hard work, and dedication, his life employment was in mining, most recently employed with Greenstone Gold mine.
Darren is lovingly remembered by mom Donna and stepdad John Wood. He is survived by his brother Mel (Candy) Loveday; stepsisters Jody Haight (Wood), Anita Alberto (Wood); aunts Judy Klyne, Linda (Al) Shannon, and Ann Markham. Darren leaves behind spouse Mandie, and daughter Janeal of Thunder Bay. Cherished memories are held by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Darren is predeceased by his father Gerald Loveday; grandparents Raymond and Myrtle Loveday, and Pete and Marie Klyne; relatives of the Loveday, Roach, Klyne, and Veran families have predeceased as well
In memoriam donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, 980 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 6V4.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.