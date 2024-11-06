It is with great sadness that the family of Darren Loveday, formerly of Fort Frances, announces his passing on November 3, 2024, after a lengthy illness, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Darren was born in Atikokan, Ontario, on May 21, 1971, to Jerry and Donna Loveday. The family moved to Fort Frances in 1974, where Darren attended school, and graduated from Fort Frances High School in 1989. Darren then attended Confederation College in Thunder Bay, graduating in 1991 from the motive power techniques / heavy equipment program.

Darren started his career with Pioneer Construction. Through hard work, and dedication, his life employment was in mining, most recently employed with Greenstone Gold mine.