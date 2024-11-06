DARREN ERNEST LOVEDAY

It is with a broken heart and extreme sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, partner and best friend of over 20 years in the early hours of November 3, 2024. Darren was an amazing, selfless man who always put our little family ahead of all else. When the two of us came together in 2004, both of our lives changed and grew for the better. We overcame many obstacles over our years together, always applying more love and strength to our beautiful relationship. In 2015, we welcomed our beautiful daughter, Janeal into our loving family. She was the apple of her Daddy’s eye, and the sunshine in his sky. No one could ask for a more loving Daddy than him.

Sadly, Darren suffered a severe brain injury last November, and our lives have never been the same. I had great hope that better things could come for Darren, but unfortunately it did not come to fruition.

Darren was born in Atikokan on May 21, 1971. He grew up with a large loving family in Fort Frances, and eventually relocated to Thunder Bay for College.

We met in the Summer of 2004, when we lived in apartments next to each other. Our relationship blossomed, and we were married in March of 2007. We have had a love that few people are able to experience in a lifetime.

Darren was a hard worker, who has been a heavy equipment operator since he was young. He worked in the bush cutting wood, on highway construction, as well as surface mining, which was where he worked until his illness.

He is going to be terribly missed by his wife Mandie and daughter Janeal, as well as our special furbaby Tia. He was everything to us, just as we were to him. We will go on to live a life that he would be proud of.

Darren will also be missed by mother-in-law Kelley Ryan; brothers-in-law Kris Ryan, Mike Ryan (Natalie and Sadie); auntie Marie Vanderwey; uncle Kevin Vanderwey; and niece Natasha McKee (Jake; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He had a large family in Fort Frances including his mother Donna Wood (John); brother Melvin Loveday; niece Emily Block (Cam); nephews Jered Loveday and Matthew Loveday; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Darren had a large community of work family, particularly in mining. He will be missed by all of them. Our family has been grateful for their ongoing support since his illness.

Darren was predeceased by his father Gerald Loveday; grandparents Raymond and Myrtle Loveday, Pete (Emeric) Klyne and Mary Veran; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be meeting them at heaven’s gates with our other special furbaby Bella.

He has been cremated, and private interment and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

If you wish, donations to help cover funeral expenses as well as expenses for the family, may be made at the following link: https://gofund.me/ef87a8e3

There will never be another you.

Thank you for loving us so completely,

and making all of my dreams come true.

Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com.