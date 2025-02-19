It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Darrell Karl Medicine, 59, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at his residence on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Darrell was born in Emo, Ontario, to parents Dave and Marian Medicine on May 25, 1965. Darrell worked at many jobs over the years including maintenance department at Big Grassy River First Nation, Safeway and Manitou Lumber to name a few. Darrell’s real passion was being an artist running his own craft and beading business.