It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Darrell Karl Medicine, 59, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at his residence on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
Darrell was born in Emo, Ontario, to parents Dave and Marian Medicine on May 25, 1965. Darrell worked at many jobs over the years including maintenance department at Big Grassy River First Nation, Safeway and Manitou Lumber to name a few. Darrell’s real passion was being an artist running his own craft and beading business.
He is survived by his children David, Cheyeena, Jennifer, Kenshena and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Marian; his siblings Fabian (Carol), Dave Jr. (Joyce), Arlan, Myron (Rhoda), Sylvia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darrell was predeceased by his father Dave Sr.; and his siblings Arnold, Glendoris and Kevin.
A traditional wake was held on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 4 p.m. at the Big Grassy River First Nation Hall, followed by a traditional service on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Elder Tommy Councillor officiated.
Pallbearers were Mark Kingbird Sr., Marcel Horton, Art Hunter, Joe Hunter, Arlon Medicine, Dave Medicine Jr.
Honourary pallbearers were Myron Medicine, Nico Spencer.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.